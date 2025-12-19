Indian SaaS startups set for IPO wave in 2025-26 Business Dec 19, 2025

Big year ahead: Seven to eight Indian SaaS companies are gearing up to go public in the next 12-18 months.

Amagi is leading the charge, with SEBI already clearing its ₹1,020 crore IPO for November 2025.

Several of these startups have crossed the $80-100 million revenue mark.