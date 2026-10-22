India optical fiber exports $483 million amid AI data center demand
Business
India's optical fiber exports just shot up to $483 million between April and August 2026, a huge 158% jump from last year.
What's driving this? The global rush to build more AI data centers, which need super-fast fiber for all that data zipping around.
United States top buyer at $266.7 million
The US led the pack, buying more than half of India's fiber exports ($266.7 million), with China, Poland, and Vietnam close behind.
These fibers are the backbone of modern tech; they keep AI running smoothly and help expand 5G and broadband everywhere.
It's a big win for India in the global tech race.