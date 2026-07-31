India outperforms global tech markets as Nifty IT jumps 16.7%

Indian stocks are having a moment while the rest of the world's tech markets take a breather.

In July 2026, India's Nifty IT index jumped 16.7%, its best run against the U.S.-focused Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (which actually dropped 21%) since way back in 1999, according to Goldman Sachs.

The main Nifty 50 index also edged up by 2%, showing that it's not just tech riding this wave.