India outperforms global tech markets as Nifty IT jumps 16.7%
Indian stocks are having a moment while the rest of the world's tech markets take a breather.
In July 2026, India's Nifty IT index jumped 16.7%, its best run against the U.S.-focused Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (which actually dropped 21%) since way back in 1999, according to Goldman Sachs.
The main Nifty 50 index also edged up by 2%, showing that it's not just tech riding this wave.
Foreign inflows $1.6B into Indian stocks
Foreign investors poured more than $1.6 billion into Indian stocks this month, reversing earlier outflows.
They're drawn to solid deals in financials, healthcare, and industrials, all helped along by the Reserve Bank of India working to keep the rupee steady.
Big names like HSBC and UBS have even upgraded their outlook on India thanks to stronger corporate earnings.
India's lower AI exposure attracts investors
While global investors are backing away from US and North Asian tech because of AI uncertainties, India's lower exposure to risky AI sectors is making it look safer, and more attractive, for now.