India overhauls DVA measurement rules for laptops, PCs and servers
India is shaking up its rules for making laptops, PCs, and servers, aiming to give homegrown tech a real boost.
The government's new way of measuring Domestic Value Addition (DVA) will come into effect six months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette and is all about getting more of the manufacturing (and even the design work) done right here in India.
It's part of a bigger push for self-reliance under the Make in India plan.
New DVA method credits local R&D
The new DVA rules focus on things like assembling motherboards locally and domestic sourcing of bare printed circuit boards (PCBs).
There's also extra credit for companies that do their own research and development (R&D) and product design within the country, so it's not just about putting parts together, but encouraging indigenous technology development and innovation here.
Plus, there's now a standard way for companies to show how much value they're adding locally, making things fairer and more transparent across the board.