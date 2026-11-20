India is shaking up its rules for making laptops, PCs, and servers, aiming to give homegrown tech a real boost.

The government's new way of measuring Domestic Value Addition (DVA) will come into effect six months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette and is all about getting more of the manufacturing (and even the design work) done right here in India.

It's part of a bigger push for self-reliance under the Make in India plan.