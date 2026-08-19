India overhauls FEMA rules to attract more global investors
Business
Big update: India is overhauling its FEMA rules to make it much easier for global investors to put money into the country.
Department of Economic Affairs Joint Secretary Alok Tiwari shared at a Mumbai event that these changes should create a smoother, more straightforward process for anyone looking to invest here.
RBI seeks FEMA feedback, bond panel
The Reserve Bank of India is actually asking the public for feedback on these FEMA rules, so if you have thoughts, now's your chance.
At the same time, the government has set up a committee to help boost activity in India's struggling corporate bond market, hoping this will open up more ways for businesses to get funding.
Even though foreign investment has been slow lately, officials say things are already starting to look up.