India overtakes UK as Sri Lanka's 2nd-largest export market

April exports up 6% to $1.38B

Sri Lanka's total exports jumped 6% year-over-year in April, reaching $1.38 billion. Coconut-based products were a big win: activated carbon earnings soared by over 58%.

Services like finance also saw huge growth. But not everything was rosy: apparel and textile exports dropped almost 5%, mainly due to fewer shipments to big markets like the US and the EU, and tea exports slipped too, especially to places like Iraq and the UAE.