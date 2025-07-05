India-Pakistan trade continues amid military conflict
Even after a brief military clash in May 2025 and shut borders, India and Pakistan haven't stopped trading.
Most of the business now happens through third countries, but it's still pretty active—Pakistan imported $211.5 million worth of goods from India between July and May, hitting a three-year high.
India sells way more to Pakistan than vice versa
India sells way more to Pakistan than it buys back.
In May alone, Pakistan's exports to India were just $1,000, while India's exports included big-ticket items like petroleum products, medicines, and chemicals.
From April 2024 to January 2025, India officially exported $447 million to Pakistan; in return, Pakistan sent just $0.5 million.
Unofficial trade is massive, could be $10B a year
Despite official restrictions and tense politics, unofficial trade between the two countries is massive—researchers say it could be up to $10 billion a year via places like Dubai and Singapore.
With high production costs at home, many in Pakistan rely on these informal channels to keep things moving across the border.