India-Pakistan trade continues amid military conflict

TL;DR

India sells way more to Pakistan than it buys back.

In May alone, Pakistan's exports to India were just $1,000, while India's exports included big-ticket items like petroleum products, medicines, and chemicals.

From April 2024 to January 2025, India officially exported $447 million to Pakistan; in return, Pakistan sent just $0.5 million.

Unofficial trade is massive, could be $10B a year

Despite official restrictions and tense politics, unofficial trade between the two countries is massive—researchers say it could be up to $10 billion a year via places like Dubai and Singapore.

With high production costs at home, many in Pakistan rely on these informal channels to keep things moving across the border.