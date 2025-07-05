SpaceX faces another sexual harassment lawsuit
Jenna Shumway, who used to manage security at SpaceX, has filed a lawsuit against the company and her former supervisor, Daniel Collins.
She says after Collins took over as her boss in spring 2024, he blocked her promotion, took away key responsibilities, and created a toxic work environment that led to her firing in October 2024.
The complaint also claims Collins harassed multiple women at work—making inappropriate comments and keeping them from important tasks.
Lawsuit adds to probes into workplace issues at SpaceX
Shumway's case was first filed in LA County but was moved to federal court at SpaceX's request. She's seeking damages for what she describes as discrimination and wrongful termination.
Meanwhile, Collins is under investigation for allegedly breaking government security rules on classified projects.
This lawsuit adds to ongoing probes into workplace issues at SpaceX involving CEO Elon Musk. The outcome could have a real impact on how things run at the company going forward.