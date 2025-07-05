Next Article

Business • Jul 05, 2025 SpaceX faces another sexual harassment lawsuit

Jenna Shumway, who used to manage security at SpaceX, has filed a lawsuit against the company and her former supervisor, Daniel Collins.

She says after Collins took over as her boss in spring 2024, he blocked her promotion, took away key responsibilities, and created a toxic work environment that led to her firing in October 2024.

The complaint also claims Collins harassed multiple women at work—making inappropriate comments and keeping them from important tasks.