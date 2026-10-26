India partners with Port of Rotterdam to digitize cargo operations
Business
India is joining forces with the Port of Rotterdam to make its ports faster and smarter.
The plan is to digitize how cargo moves, so ships spend less time waiting and goods get moving quicker, making trade smoother for everyone.
Piyush Goyal says partnership boosts capacity
Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport and a key stop for Indian goods, brings its tech expertise to help modernize India's customs and cargo systems.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says this partnership will not only boost capacity but also help India connect better with global markets, giving a real push to the country's trade ambitions.