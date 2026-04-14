India pauses major US trade talks until November midterm elections

US urges talks India holds out

The US is eager to get talks started right away, with Ambassador Sergio Gor pointing to earlier deals about lowering tariffs on goods.

But with all the legal changes, India isn't ready to commit just yet, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says they're holding out for terms that actually work for both sides.

While tariff talks are paused, both countries will keep working together on digital trade and non-tariff issues, so there's still plenty happening behind the scenes.