India pauses US trade talks over tariff terms and protections Business Jul 13, 2026

India has decided to hold off on signing a trade deal with the US choosing to focus on long-term benefits over quick wins.

Talks stalled because the US didn't meet India's main asks, like better tariff terms than China and promises that new tariffs won't pop up after the deal.

Officials made it clear: India isn't willing to compromise on things like protecting its farmers and local markets.