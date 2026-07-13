India pauses US trade talks over tariff terms and protections
India has decided to hold off on signing a trade deal with the US choosing to focus on long-term benefits over quick wins.
Talks stalled because the US didn't meet India's main asks, like better tariff terms than China and promises that new tariffs won't pop up after the deal.
Officials made it clear: India isn't willing to compromise on things like protecting its farmers and local markets.
Goods exports up 15% April-June
India's exports have been growing steadily, with goods exports up 15% in April-June, thanks in part to more petroleum sales.
Trade with the Gulf and the US is also bouncing back.
At home, supporting small businesses and farmers is still a big priority for the government.
Experts say waiting could help India avoid making rushed decisions that don't fit its long-term goals.