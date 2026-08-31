India PE and VC funding rises 52% to $4.1B

Most of July's money came from 10 large deals, with Brookfield putting $600 million into Lumara as the biggest move.

Infrastructure led the way with $1.5 billion in funding, while financial services and food and agriculture followed behind.

Even with global uncertainty, investor confidence in India is holding strong thanks to stable monetary policy and stronger-than-expected Q1FY27 corporate earnings, and PE and VC fundraising has already hit a record $23.7 billion for 2026, making it India's best year ever for raising new funds.