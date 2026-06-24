India pivots from generics to biosimilars biologics and complex generics
India, known as the "Pharmacy of the World," is shifting gears toward cutting-edge medicines like biosimilars, biologics, and complex generics.
With about $30.47 billion in exports and more US Food and Drug Administration-approved facilities than anywhere outside the US the country wants to stand out globally in these new segments.
India's government incentives boost pharmaceutical manufacturing
Big moves like government incentives and new drug parks are helping local manufacturing grow stronger.
Industry leaders say innovation is key; Parthasarathy Sampathkumar from Biocon notes how India's journey now goes beyond generics to specialty medicines that truly deliver value for patients.
Plus, AI-powered tech is making production smarter; Rishal Shah from Jekson Vision highlights that India supplies nearly 20% of global generic medicines.
Events like CPHI and PMEC India show off these advances, proving India's commitment to quality and progress.