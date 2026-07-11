India plans $1 billion marine export zones in Tamil Nadu Business Jul 11, 2026

India plans to roll out its first Marine Export Zones (MEZs) in Tamil Nadu, with a $1 billion investment aimed at boosting seafood exports.

These five new zones will feature everything from hatcheries and aquaculture farms to processing units and cold storage, making it easier to get seafood from the coast to global markets.

The project is expected to create up to 1.8 lakh jobs and give a big push to local businesses.