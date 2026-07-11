India plans $1 billion marine export zones in Tamil Nadu
India plans to roll out its first Marine Export Zones (MEZs) in Tamil Nadu, with a $1 billion investment aimed at boosting seafood exports.
These five new zones will feature everything from hatcheries and aquaculture farms to processing units and cold storage, making it easier to get seafood from the coast to global markets.
The project is expected to create up to 1.8 lakh jobs and give a big push to local businesses.
MEZs across 5 coastal districts
The MEZs will be built on 2,500 acres of salt-pan land across five coastal districts, chosen for their easy access to ports and strong marine ecosystems.
With India's seafood exports already hitting a record $8.5 billion during the recently concluded fiscal year (2025-26), these zones are set to keep that momentum going while supporting sustainable aquaculture and helping coastal communities thrive.