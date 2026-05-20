India plans 10-year $1B+ push for electric busses and trucks
Business
India is gearing up for a more than $1 billion push to get more electric busses and trucks on the road.
The 10-year plan is all about cutting fossil fuel use, cleaning up city air, and making energy supplies more secure.
Most of the support will likely go to intercity bus operators, who play a big role in long-distance travel.
India, industry meet on ₹15L incentives
The government is meeting with industry this month to iron out details. Private commercial fleets (think more than 2 million busses and tons of trucks) are the main focus.
Incentives could reach up to ₹1.5 million ($17,500) per vehicle, plus help with loans to make switching easier.
They're also looking at perks like toll waivers, better charging stations, and cheaper electricity to keep costs down for operators.