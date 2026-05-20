India plans 10-year $1B+ push for electric busses and trucks

India, industry meet on ₹15L incentives

The government is meeting with industry this month to iron out details. Private commercial fleets (think more than 2 million busses and tons of trucks) are the main focus.

Incentives could reach up to ₹1.5 million ($17,500) per vehicle, plus help with loans to make switching easier.

They're also looking at perks like toll waivers, better charging stations, and cheaper electricity to keep costs down for operators.