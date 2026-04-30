India plans 28 ship tenders in FY 2027 amid tensions
Business
India is planning to float tenders for 28 new ships in FY 2027, including LPG carriers and crude oil tankers.
This big move comes as global tensions make supply chains unpredictable, and it's all about relying less on foreign ships to keep things moving smoothly.
Government invites 62 vessel bids ₹51,383cr
The government's also inviting bids for 62 vessels by March 2027, worth a massive ₹51,383 crore, to boost capacity.
There's a major focus on building these ships at home, with a joint venture between the Shipping Corporation of India and oil and gas PSUs aiming for self-reliance in the industry.
ONGC is also bidding for another 25 ships as part of this push to secure India's energy needs for the long run.