India plans 28 ship tenders in FY 2027 amid tensions

Government invites 62 vessel bids ₹51,383cr

The government's also inviting bids for 62 vessels by March 2027, worth a massive ₹51,383 crore, to boost capacity.

There's a major focus on building these ships at home, with a joint venture between the Shipping Corporation of India and oil and gas PSUs aiming for self-reliance in the industry.

ONGC is also bidding for another 25 ships as part of this push to secure India's energy needs for the long run.