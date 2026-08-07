India plans digital gold rules by 2027 to protect buyers

Digital gold is getting official rules soon. The Indian government wants to make buying and trading gold online safer by 2027.

The new framework is being put together by the Digital Precious Metals Assurance Council of India (DPMACI), with help from big names like SafeGold, MMTC-PAMP, Augmont, PhonePe, and Gullak.

It's all about protecting buyers and stopping scams in a market that's growing fast.