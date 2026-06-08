India plans product passport to digitally track seafood, boost exports Business Jun 08, 2026

India's fisheries sector is getting a tech upgrade with a new Product Passport system.

The plan: track fish and shrimp digitally from the moment they're caught or farmed all the way to your plate.

This move aims to boost exports from $7.5 billion in fiscal 2026 to more than $10 billion by fiscal 2027, while making sure everything meets strict global standards.