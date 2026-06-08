India plans product passport to digitally track seafood, boost exports
Business
India's fisheries sector is getting a tech upgrade with a new Product Passport system.
The plan: track fish and shrimp digitally from the moment they're caught or farmed all the way to your plate.
This move aims to boost exports from $7.5 billion in fiscal 2026 to more than $10 billion by fiscal 2027, while making sure everything meets strict global standards.
India mulls PLI easing for MSMEs
The government is also thinking about making it easier for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to join in through relaxed rules under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme.
With more MSMEs on board, India hopes to strengthen its spot in the global seafood market and make exporting smoother for everyone involved.