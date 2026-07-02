India plans scheme to cut natural gas imports using biogas

States get SASCI interest-free CBG loans

States will get interest-free loans through the SASCI scheme to build projects that turn organic waste, like cow dung, crop leftovers, and kitchen scraps, into compressed biogas (CBG).

The GOBARdhan program is aiming high: 15 million metric tons of CBG, which means cleaner energy and better rural sanitation.

Plus, there is talk of separate pricing for CBG and CNG to help things run smoother as India works toward greener goals.