India plans smartphone 100% made in India by 2028
Business
India has big plans to launch a smartphone that's 100% made in the country by 2028.
This project teams up local companies with the government, aiming to build every part, from chips to screens, right here at home.
The phone is expected to run Google's Android operating system and would be priced to make it accessible to ordinary consumers, rather than trying to outdo premium brands.
India still imports most key parts
Even though India is already a major player in smartphone manufacturing, it still imports most key parts.
Recent efforts have boosted local production (with 350 billion rupees worth of components now exported to China), but the real goal is total self-reliance by 2028.
The phone's name isn't decided yet, but a name associated with India is being considered.