India plans strategic mineral reserve to secure 6 months' supply

China dominates rare earths, NCMM ₹16,300cr

China dominates the rare earth game, controlling most of the world's mining and processing.

Recent temporary export restrictions on rare-earth magnets have shown how risky that is for everyone else.

India's new plan ties in with its National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which has set aside ₹16,300 crore to boost homegrown mineral processing, so the country isn't left scrambling when things get tense worldwide.