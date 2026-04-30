India plans strategic mineral reserve to secure 6 months' supply
Business
India is planning to build a strategic reserve of key minerals (think lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earths) to keep its green energy and tech industries running smoothly.
The goal? Cover six months' demand and avoid sudden price spikes or supply hiccups by mixing local sourcing with smart imports.
China dominates rare earths, NCMM ₹16,300cr
China dominates the rare earth game, controlling most of the world's mining and processing.
Recent temporary export restrictions on rare-earth magnets have shown how risky that is for everyone else.
India's new plan ties in with its National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which has set aside ₹16,300 crore to boost homegrown mineral processing, so the country isn't left scrambling when things get tense worldwide.