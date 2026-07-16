India plans to swap $51 billion imports for homegrown products
Business
India is looking to swap out $51 billion worth of key imports with homegrown products.
This push, part of Prime Minister Modi's self-reliance plan, found that more than half of what India imports could actually be made locally: think everything from textiles to EV parts.
India prioritizes about 100 imports
About 100 important items, like solar panels, footwear, and electric vehicle components, are now top priority under the domestic manufacturing push.
The government hopes this will not only boost local jobs but also make India less dependent on countries like China, and help shrink the trade deficit.
Details are still coming, but expect incentives and subsidies for businesses ready to jump in.