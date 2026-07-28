India plans up to 25% LPG from US by 2027
India's switching things up with its energy game: by 2027, up to a quarter of the country's LPG imports is planned to come from the US instead of mostly the Middle East.
This shift comes after supply hiccups earlier this year due to regional conflicts and trade route closures, which left many scrambling for cooking gas.
Middle East dominated LPG imports 2025
In 2025, about 90% of India's LPG imports came from the Middle East, but recent shortages pushed the government to look elsewhere.
Indian fuel companies are already buying more from the US (over 1 million tons in June alone), and officials are likely heading there soon for more deals.
Even though domestic LPG use dipped by 8% earlier this year, it's expected to bounce back as imports diversify, helping keep kitchens running smoothly across the country.