India plans up to 25% LPG from US by 2027

In 2025, about 90% of India's LPG imports came from the Middle East, but recent shortages pushed the government to look elsewhere.

Indian fuel companies are already buying more from the US (over 1 million tons in June alone), and officials are likely heading there soon for more deals.

Even though domestic LPG use dipped by 8% earlier this year, it's expected to bounce back as imports diversify, helping keep kitchens running smoothly across the country.