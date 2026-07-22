India pledges ₹40,000cr to close coal mines and restore environment

In the past year alone, 42 coal mines have been closed scientifically, with plans for 147 more closures in the next few years.

New frameworks like RECLAIM and SUVIKALP are guiding this process, and a chunk of funds will go toward community projects: think renewable energy, ecotourism, and better infrastructure.

There's even an Indo-German partnership to bring in global best practices.

The big picture: turning old mining areas into spaces that support sustainable jobs and growth.