India Post posts ₹15,296 cr revenue, 16% growth in 2025-26
Business
India Post just had a strong year, pulling in ₹15,296 crore for 2025-26, a solid 16% jump from last year.
The boost came from expanding services and bringing in new customers.
Parcels were the big winner, with revenue up 69%, especially thanks to states like Jharkhand and Telangana.
Mail services also saw a healthy 34% rise, with Rajasthan and Assam leading the way.
India Post deficit narrows ₹11,000 cr
The Post Office Savings Bank grew by 13%, and postal insurance shot up by 25%.
Secretary Vandita Kaul shared that the gap between what India Post spends and earns has narrowed to ₹11,000 crore this year, down from ₹12,500 crore last year.
The department hopes to close this gap completely within five years by growing its reach in rural and northeastern areas.