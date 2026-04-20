India Post posts ₹15,296 cr revenue, 16% growth in 2025-26 Business Apr 20, 2026

India Post just had a strong year, pulling in ₹15,296 crore for 2025-26, a solid 16% jump from last year.

The boost came from expanding services and bringing in new customers.

Parcels were the big winner, with revenue up 69%, especially thanks to states like Jharkhand and Telangana.

Mail services also saw a healthy 34% rise, with Rajasthan and Assam leading the way.