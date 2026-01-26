India Post to recruit 28,740 Gramin Dak Sevaks in 2026 Business Jan 26, 2026

India Post is opening up 28,740 jobs for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) across 23 postal circles in 2026.

The official notification drops January 31, and you can apply online from then until February 14.

If you need to fix your application, there's a window on February 18-19.