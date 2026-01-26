India Post to recruit 28,740 Gramin Dak Sevaks in 2026
India Post is opening up 28,740 jobs for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) across 23 postal circles in 2026.
The official notification drops January 31, and you can apply online from then until February 14.
If you need to fix your application, there's a window on February 18-19.
Who can apply and what's the pay?
If you've passed Class 10 and are between 18-40 years old, you're eligible—no entrance exam needed; it's all about your Class 10 marks.
Salaries range from ₹10,000 to ₹24,470 for ABPM/GDS roles and ₹12,000 to ₹29,380 for BPMs.
Key dates to remember
The first merit list comes out February 28. Shortlisted candidates will go through document checks.
Make sure your fee is paid by February 16 at 5pm sharp!
For anyone looking for a steady government job after Class X—especially in rural areas—this could be a great opportunity.