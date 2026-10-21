India posts $863.1bn exports in FY26 with Q4 $7.1bn surplus
India just hit a new high with $863.1 billion in exports in FY26, giving a major boost to the country's finances.
Thanks to strong growth in services, the current account deficit dropped to just 0.6% of GDP, and in the final quarter of FY26, India even posted a rare surplus of $7.1 billion.
It's a sign that the country could be on track for more steady surpluses if merchandise exports keep rising.
Trade deals and manufacturing strengthen India
Recent trade agreements, like those with the UAE and Australia, are helping push exports higher, and more deals, including the India-EFTA deal, which has been in force since October 2025, are set to bring in extra investment.
Back home, sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals are booming thanks to startup-driven manufacturing and efforts to rely less on oil and gold imports.
Together, these moves are putting India in a stronger spot for future growth.