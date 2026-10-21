India posts $863.1bn exports in FY26 with Q4 $7.1bn surplus

India just hit a new high with $863.1 billion in exports in FY26, giving a major boost to the country's finances.

Thanks to strong growth in services, the current account deficit dropped to just 0.6% of GDP, and in the final quarter of FY26, India even posted a rare surplus of $7.1 billion.

It's a sign that the country could be on track for more steady surpluses if merchandise exports keep rising.