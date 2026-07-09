India posts record ₹73,800cr seafood exports despite US 58% tariff Business Jul 09, 2026

India just set a new record for seafood exports, hitting ₹73,800 crore in 2025-26 (up from ₹62,000 crore in the previous financial year, 2024-25), even though the US slapped on a hefty 58% tariff.

The US is still India's top shrimp buyer, taking over 40% of India's exports.

Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh credits this surprising growth to new free trade agreements.