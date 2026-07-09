India posts record ₹73,800cr seafood exports despite US 58% tariff
India just set a new record for seafood exports, hitting ₹73,800 crore in 2025-26 (up from ₹62,000 crore in the previous financial year, 2024-25), even though the US slapped on a hefty 58% tariff.
The US is still India's top shrimp buyer, taking over 40% of India's exports.
Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh credits this surprising growth to new free trade agreements.
VP Radhakrishnan launches deep-sea initiatives
Frozen shrimp made up the biggest chunk of exports at ₹49,037 crore, showing off India's focus on quality and sustainability.
To keep things moving forward, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan rolled out fresh initiatives (like greenlighting high-seas fishing for Indian vessels and launching the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission) to tap into richer harvests and boost global confidence in Indian seafood.