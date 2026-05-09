India power sector poised for 5% to 6% annual growth Business May 09, 2026

India's power sector is gearing up for solid 5% to 6% yearly growth over the next few years, thanks to rising demand from electrification, cooling needs (think more air conditioners!), data centers, and expanding manufacturing.

The country is also investing big in both traditional and renewable energy sources, as well as ramping up its grid and storage systems.

Plus, there's a new focus on making the system more reliable and flexible, not just bigger.