India rejects rushed US trade deal over unmet tariff demands

Negotiation strategy

We won't rush into deal: Indian official

An official who spoke to Reuters said, "Our position is clear, we don't intend to rush into a deal that is not on favorable terms or compromise on red lines like ceding ground on agriculture." The US has been pushing for quicker trade concessions from India as President Donald Trump plans new tariff measures later this month. However, New Delhi has indicated its willingness to endure short-term uncertainty rather than accept an unfavorable agreement.