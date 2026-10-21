India private equity and venture capital near $39B in 2026
India's private equity and venture capital investments are on track to cross $39 billion in 2026, even with global uncertainties in play.
By September, deals had already reached $32.7 billion across 1,076 transactions, thanks in part to a massive $6 billion invested just last month.
This momentum follows last year's $39 billion over 1,434 deals.
Foreign interest fuels India infrastructure growth
Much of this growth comes from foreign interest in India's infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.
Canadian funds like La Caisse and CPP Investments have already put more than $3 billion into areas like renewable energy and data centers this year.
Aniket Dharamshi, co-founder and managing partner, ValueQuest Investment Advisors, points out that if these large infrastructure deals keep coming, investment levels could climb even higher, especially if the economy keeps growing.