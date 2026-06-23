India private sector growth cools as HSBC PMI hits 57.4
Business
India's private sector growth cooled off in June 2026, reaching its lowest point in three months.
The HSBC India Composite PMI dropped to 57.4 from 59.3, as weaker demand and worries about the economy made businesses less confident.
Orders slow, hiring weak, costs ease
New orders slowed down thanks to tough competition and gas shortages, with both manufacturing and services feeling the pinch.
Exports were mixed: services managed some growth but manufacturing exports barely budged.
Hiring also lost steam across sectors.
On the bright side, cost pressures eased for the third month straight, so businesses didn't have to hike prices much despite sluggish demand.