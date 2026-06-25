India probes alleged dumping of thermal paper, BOPA film, antioxidants
India is investigating whether thermal paper, BOPA film, and certain antioxidants are being dumped in India at unfairly low prices.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) kicked off the probe after local manufacturers complained that these imports, mainly from China, the US South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, are hurting their business.
Four Indian entities raised dumping concerns
Four Indian entities raised concerns:
Vinati Organics says China, Korea, and Singapore are dumping antioxidants;
JPFL Films flagged BOPA film coming in cheap from China and Thailand;
the Indian Association of Thermal Paper Manufacturers's and Allied Industries called out thermal paper imports from China, the US and South Korea;
and ITC Ltd sought a sunset review on decor paper.
Finance ministry decides on DGTR duties
DGTR will review all the evidence. If they confirm dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, they may recommend anti-dumping duties to level the playing field for Indian producers.
The finance ministry gets the final say on these recommendations.