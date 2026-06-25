India probes alleged dumping of thermal paper, BOPA film, antioxidants Business Jun 25, 2026

India is investigating whether thermal paper, BOPA film, and certain antioxidants are being dumped in India at unfairly low prices.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) kicked off the probe after local manufacturers complained that these imports, mainly from China, the US South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, are hurting their business.