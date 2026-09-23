LG and Samsung facing tariff evasion probe in India

The DRI believes that Samsung and LG should have paid a 15% duty on OLED parts.

However, both companies argue that OLED is an advanced form of LED technology and should be subject to the same tariffs as LEDs.

The financial details of the alleged underpayment remain undisclosed.

After investigations, authorities can issue tax demand notices and impose penalties up to 100% of the evaded duty, which companies can legally contest in court.