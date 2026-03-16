India produces 26.18 million metric tons of sugar: Report Business Mar 16, 2026

India just cranked out 26.18 million metric tons of sugar from October 2025 to mid-March 2026—a solid 10.4% jump over last year.

This boost comes from better sugarcane harvests and more efficient production across the country, with 200 mills still operating as of March 15, 2026.