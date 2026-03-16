India produces 26.18 million metric tons of sugar: Report
Business
India just cranked out 26.18 million metric tons of sugar from October 2025 to mid-March 2026—a solid 10.4% jump over last year.
This boost comes from better sugarcane harvests and more efficient production across the country, with 200 mills still operating as of March 15, 2026.
Maharashtra, UP and Karnataka saw the most production rise
Maharashtra led the pack with a massive 62% increase, producing 4.861 million metric tons of sugar, while Uttar Pradesh chipped in with a steady 9% rise (3.586 million metric tons).
Karnataka also saw its numbers climb by 12%.
India has extra sugar to sell abroad
With total production expected to hit around 35 million metric tons, India now has extra sugar to sell abroad.
The government has already greenlit exports of 2 million metric tons for this season—and bioethanol.