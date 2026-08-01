India proposes institutional ties with Rwanda on tin tungsten tantalum
India just "expressed interest" in working with Rwanda on mining important minerals (tin, tungsten, and tantalum) that power things like electric vehicles, semiconductors, and green tech.
This interest was expressed during their first Joint Trade Committee meeting in New Delhi, with India proposing institutional cooperation between the Geological Survey of India and the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.
India supplies 24.5% of Rwanda medicines
Beyond mining, India already supplies a big chunk of Rwanda's medicines (about 24.5%) and has a health memorandum of understanding at an advanced stage of finalization for signing.
Rwanda is also inviting more collaboration in areas like agro-processing and tech, pitching itself as a gateway to bigger African markets.
The next big check-in between the two countries is scheduled for 2027 in Rwanda to see how much progress they've made together.