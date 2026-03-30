Centre wants advisories to be legally binding on Meta, others
What's the story
The Indian government has proposed amendments to its Information Technology (IT) law. The changes would make advisories and clarifications issued by the government legally binding on internet platforms like Meta, Google, and X. This is part of a series of stricter compliance measures aimed at tech giants. The proposal comes after PM Narendra Modi's administration shortened content takedown timelines from 36 hours to just three hours earlier this year.
Compliance requirements
New obligations for tech giants
Along with the tighter content takedown timelines, the Indian government has also imposed new obligations on tech giants. These include responsibilities related to AI-generated content and deepfakes. The advisories issued by the IT ministry on issues like deepfake labeling and content takedown practices have so far been guidance without explicit legal consequences.
Legal implications
Proposed changes and public feedback invitation
The proposed rules state that non-compliance with advisories or guidelines issued by the IT ministry would be considered a failure to meet safe harbor conditions. Safe harbor is a legal shield that protects platforms from liability for content posted by their users. The changes are being proposed to "strengthen enforceability" of directions and "improve legal certainty," according to a notice inviting public feedback by April 14.