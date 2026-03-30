This is part of a series of stricter compliance measures

Centre wants advisories to be legally binding on Meta, others

By Akash Pandey 06:41 pm Mar 30, 202606:41 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has proposed amendments to its Information Technology (IT) law. The changes would make advisories and clarifications issued by the government legally binding on internet platforms like Meta, Google, and X. This is part of a series of stricter compliance measures aimed at tech giants. The proposal comes after PM Narendra Modi's administration shortened content takedown timelines from 36 hours to just three hours earlier this year.