India PSBs report ₹1.1L/cr H1 FY27 profit and 17% rise
India's public sector banks (PSBs) just reported a hefty ₹1.1 lakh crore profit for the first half of FY27, a solid 17% jump from the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26).
Thanks to government-led reforms and tighter governance, this boost means more money could flow back to both the government and public shareholders through higher dividends.
PSBs operating profit ₹1.81L/cr up 14%
PSBs aren't just earning more, they're also running tighter ships.
Operating profits climbed 14% to ₹1.81 lakh crore, and returns on assets improved to 1.11%.
Bad loans have dropped too, with gross NPAs down to 1.69% and net NPAs at just 0.33%.
Plus, banks are keeping healthy capital buffers, reflecting a stronger and more stable banking sector overall.