India pulls in record $23.62 billion for clean energy in 2025
India's clean energy scene just got a major boost, pulling in a four-year high $23.62 billion (₹2.13 lakh crore) in 2025—more than double the 2024 figure, says IEEFA.
It's the biggest yearly jump in four years and shows the country is serious about going green.
Major investments include Tata Power's ₹11,000 crore pumped hydro project
Tata Power is putting ₹11,000 crore ($1.2 billion) into a pumped hydro project near Pune, kicking off construction next July.
REC is backing Brookfield's hybrid solar-wind project in Andhra Pradesh with a ₹7,500 crore ($826 million) loan.
Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank is helping farmers in Maharashtra go solar with a ₹4,160 crore results-based loan plus a ₹360 crore concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, totaling ₹4,520 crore ($500 million) in support.
Capacity figures and investment claims need verification
Source does not provide capacity figures for January 2025; verify and cite the correct data and date before publishing.
The IEEFA source also does not mention BloombergNEF, a 15% jump, or a $68 billion 2025 figure; verify and cite the correct source before publishing.