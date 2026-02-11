India pulls in record $23.62 billion for clean energy in 2025

Major investments include Tata Power's ₹11,000 crore pumped hydro project

Tata Power is putting ₹11,000 crore ($1.2 billion) into a pumped hydro project near Pune, kicking off construction next July.

REC is backing Brookfield's hybrid solar-wind project in Andhra Pradesh with a ₹7,500 crore ($826 million) loan.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank is helping farmers in Maharashtra go solar with a ₹4,160 crore results-based loan plus a ₹360 crore concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, totaling ₹4,520 crore ($500 million) in support.