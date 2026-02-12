India pulls out of Mali lithium project due to risks

Why lithium matters and why this is a big deal

Lithium is essential for EV batteries, and Mali is becoming a key player.

With India aiming for way more electric cars and bikes by 2030, securing lithium matters for everyone dreaming of cleaner rides.

But with militants targeting foreigners in Mali (even the US, UK, and France told their citizens to leave), India's looking elsewhere—like Argentina (where it signed a deal in 2024) and other countries—to keep its EV plans on track.