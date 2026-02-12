India pulls out of Mali lithium project due to risks
India has decided to pull out of a lithium exploration initiative in Mali, which was backed by Russia's Rosatom.
The move comes after rising security worries—think political chaos and threats from al-Qaeda-linked groups targeting foreign investments.
Indian firms such as KABIL and NLC India Ltd were approached about participating, but officials say the risks just aren't worth it right now.
Why lithium matters and why this is a big deal
Lithium is essential for EV batteries, and Mali is becoming a key player.
With India aiming for way more electric cars and bikes by 2030, securing lithium matters for everyone dreaming of cleaner rides.
But with militants targeting foreigners in Mali (even the US, UK, and France told their citizens to leave), India's looking elsewhere—like Argentina (where it signed a deal in 2024) and other countries—to keep its EV plans on track.