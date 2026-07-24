India pumps 35,354 cr into PLI, attracts 2.40L cr investments
Business
The Indian government has pumped ₹35,354 crore into its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes by March 2026.
Started in 2020 to encourage manufacturing in 14 sectors, the PLI push has attracted over ₹2.40 lakh crore in investments and created jobs for more than 14 lakh people by March 2026.
India pharma posts 3.64L cr sales
Thanks to PLI support, India's pharma industry is thriving, racking up over ₹3.64 lakh crore in sales and making nearly 2,000 products locally, including the first-ever homegrown batch of 191 bulk drugs.
It's a big leap toward self-reliance in essential medicines and healthcare supplies.