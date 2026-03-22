India pushes back against China-backed investment deal at WTO meet
India is pushing back against a China-backed investment agreement at the upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) conference in Cameroon.
While the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement promises to make investing easier for developing countries, India says it wasn't part of the original trade talks and doesn't want it forced into global rules.
India remains principal holdout
India worries this deal could limit how countries manage foreign investments and distract from bigger issues like food security and support for farmers.
With South Africa having withdrawn its objection, India remains the principal holdout; Turkiye has voiced reservations, and India has drawn criticism from several members, including Singapore, the EU and South Korea.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead India's push to keep development priorities front and center, especially with food support programs that help 800 million people back home.