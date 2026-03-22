India pushes back against China-backed investment deal at WTO meet

India remains principal holdout

India worries this deal could limit how countries manage foreign investments and distract from bigger issues like food security and support for farmers.

With South Africa having withdrawn its objection, India remains the principal holdout; Turkiye has voiced reservations, and India has drawn criticism from several members, including Singapore, the EU and South Korea.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead India's push to keep development priorities front and center, especially with food support programs that help 800 million people back home.