India pushes to join global bond indices with tax breaks
India is making a fresh push to join big global bond indices like Bloomberg's, hoping to open its doors wider for foreign investors.
To make this happen, the government has rolled out tax breaks and expanded the types of bonds foreigners can buy.
The goal? Attract more international money and boost India's presence in the world's financial markets.
India opens 15, 30, 40-year papers
India has expanded foreign investors' access to longer-term government securities, including 15-, 30-, and 40-year papers, to appeal to global investors,
and RBI and finance ministry officials may reach out to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for talks, which now gets special tax perks.
Experts say these moves could bring billions in foreign investment, deepen India's bond market, lower borrowing costs, and help stabilize the rupee—making India a more attractive spot for fixed-income investments.