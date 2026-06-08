India pushes to join global bond indices with tax breaks

India opens 15, 30, 40-year papers

India has expanded foreign investors' access to longer-term government securities, including 15-, 30-, and 40-year papers, to appeal to global investors,

and RBI and finance ministry officials may reach out to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for talks, which now gets special tax perks.

Experts say these moves could bring billions in foreign investment, deepen India's bond market, lower borrowing costs, and help stabilize the rupee—making India a more attractive spot for fixed-income investments.