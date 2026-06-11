India quick commerce estimated $10B to $11B accelerates logistics innovations Business Jun 11, 2026

India's logistics scene is leveling up thanks to quick commerce—think super-fast deliveries for stuff like groceries and gadgets.

With quick commerce GMV estimated at $10 billion to $11 billion in 2025, companies like Shiprocket, Delhivery, DTDC, and Emiza are rolling out smart tools that help brands manage inventory better and cut costs.

For example, Shiprocket's new appointment-based delivery service lets brands schedule bulk shipments ahead of time and has nailed a 98% on-time rate while slashing expenses by up to 27%.

Emiza said data-driven interventions across its network have helped brands reduce return-to-origin rates by as much as 30%.