India quick commerce estimated $10B to $11B accelerates logistics innovations
India's logistics scene is leveling up thanks to quick commerce—think super-fast deliveries for stuff like groceries and gadgets.
With quick commerce GMV estimated at $10 billion to $11 billion in 2025, companies like Shiprocket, Delhivery, DTDC, and Emiza are rolling out smart tools that help brands manage inventory better and cut costs.
For example, Shiprocket's new appointment-based delivery service lets brands schedule bulk shipments ahead of time and has nailed a 98% on-time rate while slashing expenses by up to 27%.
Emiza said data-driven interventions across its network have helped brands reduce return-to-origin rates by as much as 30%.
DTDC offers real-time stock movement analytics
DTDC now offers real-time analytics on stock movement and demand trends so brands can make quicker decisions.
These upgrades are especially handy for fast-moving categories like fashion and electronics.
Experts say these innovations are making quick commerce a must-have for direct-to-consumer brands, helping them lock in brand relationships early and keeping operations efficient as demand keeps rising.