India quickly becoming 1 of Everpure's top Asia-Pacific AI markets
India is quickly becoming one of Everpure's top markets in Asia-Pacific, thanks to the surge in demand for AI-powered data centers.
Big investments from telecoms, banks, and tech companies are pushing this growth forward.
According to Everpure executives, government-backed AI initiatives are making India even more important on the regional map.
Everpure promotes energy efficient flash storage
AI adoption across Asia-Pacific isn't happening at the same pace everywhere: South Korea gets a boost from strong government support, while India is racing ahead with targeted investments.
To tackle growing data center needs sustainably, Everpure promotes its flash storage technology, which uses far less power and space than traditional hard drives.
Hall points out this shift helps operators stretch resources and avoid unnecessary new builds, especially in places like Singapore.