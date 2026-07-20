India raises $17.4 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under RBI swap

Altogether, more than $20.7 billion has flowed into India through this scheme, including nearly $2 billion from overseas borrowings and another $1.34 billion via external commercial loans.

The RBI's swap facility helps banks handle these funds at lower costs and less risk when converting currencies.

If you're interested, the deposit window stays open until September 30, and other borrowing options run through December 31, so there's still time for banks and investors to get involved.