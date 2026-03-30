India raises commercial LPG supply to 70%, boosting factories
Indian factories are picking up speed again as the government bumped up commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply by 20% points, now reaching 70% of what it was before recent Gulf region disruptions.
Sectors like steel, cars, textiles, and chemicals are especially seeing the benefits as production ramps up.
Weeklong LPG visibility and worker support
With more reliable LPG deliveries, some companies report about a week's visibility of supply, easing production disruptions for those firms.
Kamal Nandi from Godrej Enterprises shared that this steadier supply is helping keep things running smoothly.
Meanwhile, companies are also supporting workers with meal programs and allowances to tackle higher fuel costs, with some firms providing meals or cooking support, while others are offering incentives of up to ₹5,000 to retain workers.