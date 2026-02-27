India raises GDP growth estimate to 7.6% for FY26
India just raised its GDP growth estimate for 2025-26 to 7.6%, thanks to updated calculation methods that now use a more recent base year (2022-23) and fresh data like GST figures and household surveys.
The move aims to give a clearer, more accurate picture of the economy's progress.
Q3 growth hits 7.8%, bolstered by festive spending
The economy grew faster than expected in Q3, hitting 7.8%—a boost helped by festive shopping and lower GST rates.
Manufacturing also saw strong double-digit growth, while overall nominal GDP climbed by 8.6% this year.
CEA optimistic about future growth, sees $4 trillion economy ahead
Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran is upbeat about what's next, projecting FY27 growth between 7% and 7.4%.
He says these updates put India on track toward a $4 trillion economy, aiming to address earlier concerns from the IMF about outdated data methods.