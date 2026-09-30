India raises MSP for wheat and 5 rabi crops
Big news for farmers: India just raised the minimum support prices (MSP) for wheat and five other rabi crops for the 2027-28 season.
Wheat's MSP now stands at ₹2,610 per quintal (up from ₹2,585), which is more than double its production cost.
The move aims to give farmers better returns and some extra security.
Government hikes barley pulses oilseeds MSP
Barley's MSP jumps to ₹2,286 per quintal.
Pulses like gram and masur also see increases: gram is up by ₹83 to ₹5,958, and masur rises by ₹390 to ₹7,390 per quintal.
Oilseeds aren't left out either: rapeseed/mustard gets a hike of ₹413 (now at ₹6,613), while safflower sees the biggest jump of all (₹675) to reach ₹7,215 per quintal.
The government says these hikes were proposed factoring in the cost of production, El Nino concerns, and global and domestic price trends.