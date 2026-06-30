India raises petrol export tax, lowers diesel and ATF duties
Business
India just updated its export taxes on fuels: petrol exports will now be taxed more (₹4 per liter, up from ₹1.50), while duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) are dropping to ₹8.50 and ₹7.50 per liter.
The goal? Keep exports in check without messing with local fuel prices.
India expands fuel export exemptions
These export levies were first brought in back in March 2026 during the West Asia crisis to make sure there was enough fuel at home.
Originally, oil sent to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka was exempt; now Mauritius and Maldives are also off the hook.
The government reviews these rates every two weeks based on global oil trends (the last update happened June 1).